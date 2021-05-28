Live:Pujiang Innovation Forum-The Emerging Technology Forum

In March 2018, the Measures for the Management of Scientific Data was officially released, and the open access of scientific data has been elevated to a national strategy.

The Implementation Rules for the Management of Scientific Data in Shanghai (Exposure Draft) has been released for consultation. It will be a major initiative for Shanghai as an international innovative city to fully implement national documents, national strategies, and integrate into the open access system of global scientific data.

The effective management and open sharing of scientific data in accordance with law will benefit scientific research and the public, and meet the growing demand for scientific data for major national needs, life and health, and scientific popularization, etc.

Scientific data will also promote scientific and technological innovation and the development of the national economy. Based on the scientific data management and sharing and application services, the experts will share excellent cases of scientific data opening, sharing, application, interaction and collaboration on the forum.

They will also explore the innovative applications of scientific data, build the innovation ecology of scientific data and make efforts to build Shanghai an innovative city.