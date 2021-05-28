Live: 2021 Pujiang Innovation Forum-Young Elite Scientist Summit

News / Metro

Live: 2021 Pujiang Innovation Forum-Young Elite Scientist Summit

﻿ Dai Qian
Dai Qian
  14:28 UTC+8, 2021-05-28       0
The Future Features of Science Community: Diversity, Connection and Sharing
﻿ Dai Qian
Dai Qian
  14:28 UTC+8, 2021-05-28       0

Doubled up by the pandemic, a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation is currently taking shape, accelerating the profound change of the world. 

While the world is full of uncertainties, science and technology always gives us hope for the future. The unprecedentedly complex technology system requires more extensive knowledge collaboration; climate change, public health and other major global issues demand more intensive co-response. Therefore, the relationship between science and the society becomes closer than ever.

    In face of unknown common challenges, what difficulties and responsibilities does the science community have? Will the emerging new-type scientific research institutions and scientific organizations make new breakthroughs and discoveries in ecosystem, resource allocation and management models? What are the new trends of future scientific research in terms of form? 

This Forum will invite young scientists, S&T superintendents and pioneers of innovation and entrepreneurship to have transboundary communication and discussions around those issues.


Live: 2021 Pujiang Innovation Forum-Young Elite Scientist Summit
Source: SHINE   Editor: Dai Qian
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     