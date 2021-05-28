Live: 2021 Pujiang Innovation Forum-Young Elite Scientist Summit

Doubled up by the pandemic, a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation is currently taking shape, accelerating the profound change of the world.

While the world is full of uncertainties, science and technology always gives us hope for the future. The unprecedentedly complex technology system requires more extensive knowledge collaboration; climate change, public health and other major global issues demand more intensive co-response. Therefore, the relationship between science and the society becomes closer than ever.

In face of unknown common challenges, what difficulties and responsibilities does the science community have? Will the emerging new-type scientific research institutions and scientific organizations make new breakthroughs and discoveries in ecosystem, resource allocation and management models? What are the new trends of future scientific research in terms of form?

This Forum will invite young scientists, S&T superintendents and pioneers of innovation and entrepreneurship to have transboundary communication and discussions around those issues.



