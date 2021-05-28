Live: 2021 Pujiang Innovation Forum - The Blockchain and Digital China Forum

News / Metro

Live: 2021 Pujiang Innovation Forum - The Blockchain and Digital China Forum

﻿ Dai Qian
Dai Qian
  14:33 UTC+8, 2021-05-28       0
Future Connect– The Blockchain Development Seminar
﻿ Dai Qian
Dai Qian
  14:33 UTC+8, 2021-05-28       0

Blockchain originates from a peer-to-peer electronic cash system. It has only been 13 years since the first white paper about the blockchain was issued, which witnessed the profound revolutions worldwide in ways of production, daily lifestyle and governance.

 The scientific and technological wave triggered by blockchain is movign towards the unknow "New World" with the whole human society. The significance of blockchain is equivalent to that of previous industrial and computer revolutions. While blockchain gives humanity more space to develop and new development models, unknown challenges are also with us. 

 The seminar on the development of blockchain is held for the first time on Pujiang Innovation Forum.The purpose of seminar is to implement the vital remarks of the General Secretary on China's development of blockchain. The Seminar will take the lead and focus on the outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan. The experts from all over the world will discuss the essence, development space and path of blockchain. They will also clarify the confusion to create a solid consensus for the development of blockchain and find more resources for ecology cultivation of blockchain. 

As a result, China's voice can be heard in the world competition and China can continue to stand on the tide and lead the future in terms of blockchain technology.

Live: 2021 Pujiang Innovation Forum - The Blockchain and Digital China Forum
Source: SHINE   Editor: Dai Qian
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     