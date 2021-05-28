A step forward for diabetic foot treatment in city

A multidisciplinary diagnosis and treatment center for diabetic foot was established at Ruijin Hospital's Yuanyang branch today, providing one-stop, high-quality medical services.

Experts from seven of the hospital's departments will offer individualized services and instruction to patients, hospital officials said.

The incidence rate for diabetes in China is 11.6 percent. Among those with the disease, 8.1 percent suffer from diabetic foot, a condition that produces foot ulcers.

Since medical care for diabetic foot requires the involvement of various departments, Ruijin set up the center so patients don't need to travel between departments for treatment.

"Diabetic foot has a high rate of relapse, amputation and mortality. With the increasing incidence of diabetes, those afflicted with diabetic food will also rise," said Dr Wang Weiqing, director of Ruijin Hospital's endocrinology and metabolism department. "The MDT center can streamline early detection and provide comprehensive treatments for patients with diabetic food and those who face a high risk for it, improving their quality of life through individualized treatments."

Ti Gong