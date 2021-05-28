News / Metro

Marriages down, divorces up in city last year

92,200 couples tied the knot last year, compared to 98,700 a year earlier.
The city's marriage figure was down while divorces were up last year compared with a year earlier. 

In total, 92,200 couples tied the knot in Shanghai last year, compared with 98,700 a year earlier. 

Among the couples who said "I do" last year, 700 were cross-border, or locals marrying people from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, as well as overseas Chinese and foreigners, compared with 1,300 in 2019, according to figures released by the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau today. 

The Pudong New Area, Minhang and Yangpu districts had the largest number of marriage registrations last year.

A total of 35,935 marriage registrations last year involved cross-city marriages, and 47.22 percent of those were Shanghainese tying the knot with residents in other cities in the Yangtze River Delta region, namely in Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces.

Jiangsu Province ranked top in terms of the number of marriages between a Shanghainese and out-of-towner. 

The marriage rate was 6.3 per 1,000 with Shanghai hukou, or permanent registered residency, last year, compared with 6.78 in 2019.

May, December and October witnessed the largest number of registrations in the city. 

A total of 66,400 couples divorced in the city last year, compared with 61,700 in 2019.

The divorce rate was 4.53 per 1,000 in 2020, compared with 4.24 a year earlier. Two hundred were cross-border, or locals divorcing people from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, as well as overseas Chinese and foreigners. 

Among those who broke up last year, 6,200 couples resorted to courts.

December, September and July had the largest number of divorces in the city. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
