German doctor places premium on health education

Cai Wenjun
  15:38 UTC+8, 2021-05-28       0
Dr Paul Walter Schoenle of Shanghai International Medical Center's rehabilitation department has been actively involved in health education and disease popularization.
A German doctor at Shanghai International Medical Center's rehabilitation medicine department has been actively involved in health education, and is the only foreign candidate enrolled in the second round of a health education and promotion competition sponsored by the Shanghai Health Commission.

About 2,000 medical professionals in the city participated in the initial round of the first such competition of its kind.

Dr Paul Walter Schoenle said he is very glad to be involved in health popularization.

"When I worked in Germany, the popularization of medical science for patients was part of doctors' daily routine. I believe that medical science is no less important than saving lives. Only when patients know what is necessary will they actively cooperate with the treatment plan," he said.

Rehabilitation involves a lot of health education.

About 3.5 million people suffer from strokes every year in China. About 70 to 80 percent of them are unable to take care of themselves and require support. Schoenle has been practicing medicine in Shanghai for more than three years, and has found that most patients and their families have low awareness of the importance of stroke rehabilitation, risk factors and secondary prevention of further strokes, as well as misconceptions about treatment. 

"Therefore, it's important to help patients and their families build a comprehensive understanding of the disease and increase their initiative," he said. "We have put a lot of effort into disease education. For example, we have posted popular science writing and videos in a fun and interesting way on various platforms. Moreover, we hold regular lectures at our rehabilitation medicine department to spread information about diseases.

Ti Gong

Dr Paul Walter Schoenle from Germany guides a patient during rehabilitation at Shanghai International Medical Center.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
