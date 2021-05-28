Commemorating life of renowned Chinese infectious disease expert

An exhibition commemorating the 115th birthday of Dr Qian De was unveiled at Shanghai Medical College of Fudan University on Thursday.

An exhibition commemorating the 115th birthday of Dr Qian De was unveiled at Shanghai Medical College of Fudan University on Thursday.

Qian was a leading infectious disease expert and medical educator, and the primary founder of the infectious disease department at Huashan Hospital.

He was actively involved in the fight against schistosomes – blood-dwelling parasites – in the city.

Qian died in 2006 at the age of 100. His family donated about 500 pictures, paperwork, medals, certificates and clothes to Fudan University, which organized the exhibition with more than 200 pictures and other items to showcase Qian's life and contributions to Shanghai's and China's medical industry.

Ti Gong