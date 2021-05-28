Live: The Policy Forum Bridging the Gap: Policy Options for Sustainable Innovation

Science and technology play a fundamental role to transform nature and create wealth.

However, with the advance of science and technology development, the gaps of technology capabilities are more and more widened among different countries and regions.

Strong gaps of how people use science and technology and the dividened wealth and development among countries and regions will polarize the world and bring more political tensions among countries and regions.

So far, we human beings have not been able to nurture a development model that can well balance economic, social, and ecological goals.

Faced with the grand challenges of sustainable development, we as people who resident in our planet share the responsibility to formulate science and technology policies which can bridge the gaps among the regions, and can bring human society development patterns back to a harmonise and solidated future.