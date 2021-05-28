Live:The Regional & Urban Forum Collaborative Agglomeration: New Cities and New Spaces

News / Metro

The world today is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century.

 Against the backdrop of the accelerated evolution and iteration of the new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation and the increasingly intense and complex of global competition in science and technology, it is necessary for China to re-examine and scientifically formulate the layout for the coordinated development of regional economy and science and technology, to incubate science and technology innovation centers with global competitiveness, and to accelerate the construction of integrated national science centers as the source of science and technology innovations to provide new impetus for the high-quality development of China, so as to speed up the efforts to foster a new development pattern featuring domestic and international dual circulations that complement each other with the domestic development as the mainstay.

Around the theme of "Collaborative Agglomeration: New Cities and New Spaces", the sub-forum will carry out in-depth discussions focusing on issues such as the deeper implementation of the major regional development strategies such as the strategies for the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region, the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the integrative development of the Yangtze River Delta, the construction of the Sichuan-Chongqing Dual-city Economic Circle, the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, and the ecological protection and high-quality development of the Yellow River Basin against the profound changes unseen in a century; the top-level design and new development routes for the construction of the major science and technology innovation centers in China under the new development pattern featuring domestic and international dual circulations that complement each other with the domestic development as the mainstay; and the new models of opening-up and cooperation at home and abroad for the development of the science and technology innovation centers in China against the backdrop of globalized transformation.


Source: SHINE   Editor: Dai Qian
