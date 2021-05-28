Live: Future (Science) Forum Climate Change and One Health

A healthy living environment is a fundamental basis for prosperity of global economy and well-beings of the people and society.

Human activities are profoundly changing the global climate and ecological environment, which in turn significantly affects the planet we live on. Climate change is the biggest threat to the mankind in the 21st century.

The increased risks associated with climate change include higher exposure of weather/climate extremes, increase in sea-level rising and glacier melting, ocean acidification, threat of epidemic diseases, irreversibility in biodiversity, etc.

These multiple risks are hyper-interconnected and seriously affecting the planetary health including human health. Therefore, close attention should be paid to those systemic risks for understanding the interconnection of climate change and one health for building resilience and sustainable development in the era of post Covid-19 pandemic and carbon peaking/neutrality.

With integrated research on human, animal and ecosystem, one health approach calls for enhanced capacity to facilitate the interdisciplinary, inter-departmental and cross-regional coordination/collaboration, for building a global community of health and better governance in climate, environment, ecosystem and healt.

The Forum will focus on threats of climate change and risks of one health by scientifically addressing their interconnection and explore new paths for science-based and innovated governance to pursue a greener, low-carbon and sustainable world.



