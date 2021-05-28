News / Metro

Alleged yacht thief apprehended by police

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  18:36 UTC+8, 2021-05-28       0
The yacht, said to be worth more than 10 million yuan, went missing from the Qinhuangdao dock in Yangpu District on the night of May 10.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  18:36 UTC+8, 2021-05-28       0
Alleged yacht thief apprehended by police
Ti Gong

The stolen yacht while stranded at a port on Hengsha Island in Chongming District.

A man who allegedly stole a yacht from a dock on the Huangpu River has been taken into police custody, Shanghai police said today.

The case was reported to the police on May 11 by the yacht club where the boat is docked

The yacht, said to be worth more than 10 million yuan (US$1.6 million), went missing from the Qinhuangdao dock in Yangpu District on the night of May 10, police said.

From the investigation, police found that someone climbed over a wall into the dock at 11:50pm that night and drove the yacht away.

The suspect, a man surnamed Shen, was soon identified and apprehended at Caoying Road Metro Station in Qingpu District on May 12.

Meanwhile, police found the stolen yacht at the North Port of Hengsha Island in Chongming District.

Shen confessed to the theft, saying he learned how to drive a yacht on the Internet and stole the boat to see the sunrise on the sea.

The yacht was stranded on Hengsha Island due to Shen's poor operating abilities, police said.

It has been returned to the yacht club.

Shanghai police said they have carried out inspections of every yacht club on the Huangpu River, and recommended beefing up security.

Alleged yacht thief apprehended by police
Ti Gong

Police apprehend the suspect at a Metro station in Qingpu District.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     