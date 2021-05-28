News / Metro

A call for more women in science-related professions

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:45 UTC+8, 2021-05-28       0
Shanghai authorities issued a declaration calling for more efforts to foster female talent in science and create a women-friendly innovation environment.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:45 UTC+8, 2021-05-28       0

Women's participation in professions dominated by men has been given more prominence in Shanghai.

Shanghai's nine authorities in science, education, health and other fields issued a declaration calling for more efforts to foster female talent in science and create a women-friendly innovation environment.

The declaration was unveiled at the "She Power" lecture held on Thursday at the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum as part of the 2021 Shanghai Science Festival.

Four outstanding women in the fields of optics, electricity, shipbuilding and medicine shared their career experiences.

Liu Jialin, a doctor at Ruijin Hospital, and her colleagues created six inventions, including a mask, to facilitate the front-line work in the fight against coronavirus.

Globally, women account for more than 70 percent of medical workers. Of the 42,000 medical workers sent to Wuhan last year, two-thirds were women.

"In middle school, I questioned why there was only a women's day while there wasn't any holiday for men, which showed inequalities between the sexes," she said. "But after I started to work, I realized that men and women are naturally different. Women are tender, careful and tenacious."

Zhu Meiping and her teammates from the Shanghai Institute of Optics and Fine Mechanics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have made major breakthroughs in the development of laser films, helping the country grow from "follower" to "leader" in the world.

Laser films are essential to building large laser facilities. China had once lagged behind, but over the past decade it has been ranked No. 1.

Yu Zaihong from the China State Shipbuilding Corporation helped develop large-scale dredgers, and Yang Hong from Shanghai Electric Group pioneered smart manufacturing in the industry.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     