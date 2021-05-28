Jing'an fair promotes greener lifestyles

A green fair outside Jing'an Park promotes environmentally friendly lifestyles with litter bins painted with colorful graffiti and artworks made from recycled waste.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A green fair opened on Friday outside Jing'an Park to promote waste sorting and environmentally friendly lifestyles.

The fair featured litter bins painted with colorful graffiti and artworks made from old furniture, plastic tableware and recycled waste.

Students from Shanghai Huimin Middle School displayed a self-developed garbage-sorting board game, inspired by classic board games such as Monopoly.

Experts from the Innovation Academy for Microsatellites of the Chinese Academy of Sciences displayed a model of a carbon dioxide observatory satellite and explained carbon neutrality and peak carbon emissions.

At the fair, Didi bike donated sneakers made from old tires to local sanitation workers in Jing'ansi Subdistrict. Bright Dairy allowed people to swap waste milk boxes for yogurt.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE