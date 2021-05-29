7 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Seven imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Friday, while four patients were discharged upon recovery.

Seven imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Serbia who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 15.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Russia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on May 21.

The third patient is a Chinese traveling in Thailand who arrived at the Shanghai airport on May 25.

The fourth patient is a Chinese living in Japan who arrived at the Shanghai airport on May 13.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in Russia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on May 14.

The sixth patient is a Chinese working in Nigeria who arrived at the Shanghai airport on May 26.

The seventh patient is a Chinese traveling in Germany who arrived at the Shanghai airport on May 27.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 53 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,717 imported cases, 1,654 have been discharged upon recovery and 63 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.