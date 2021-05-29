News / Metro

Patient in good heart after successful surgery

Doctors from Shanghai Yodak Cardio-Thoracic Hospital have successfully removed a pacemaker with an infected electrode from a patient and replaced it.
Doctors from Shanghai Yodak Cardio-Thoracic Hospital have successfully removed a pacemaker with an infected electrode from a patient and replaced it.

The initial surgery was performed on the patient, surnamed Li, eight months ago in a hospital in his hometown. He was diagnosed with an electrode infection one month ago at Shanghai Yodak. Removing the pacemaker was only solution to prevent more serous overall infection.

Doctors conducted surgery to remove the pacemaker with the infected electrode and implanted a new pacemaker two days later. The patient is recovering well and is expected to be released soon, the hospital said on Saturday.

According to Dr Xu Dongjin from Shanghai Yodak, infection of electrodes and wires has increased in recent years due to the increase of implantation surgery. 

"Electrode infection is a worldwide challenge," he said. "As an odd item to the body, the only solution to infection is to remove the pacemaker in time."

Ti Gong

Doctors from Shanghai Yodak Cardio-Thoracic Hospital in surgery.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
