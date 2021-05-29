Free 12-hour online and offline medical services

A total of 124 leading medical experts launched a 12-hour online and offline free medical consultation service on Saturday.

In addition to health consultations in Fuxing Park, health lectures by more than 10 departments are available online, said the Shanghai Health Commission.

To honor local medics' devotion to healing and dedication in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic, the commission held a ceremony for 20 doctors and 20 nurses during Saturday's event.