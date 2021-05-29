News / Metro

Special PE class for children with hemophilia

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:56 UTC+8, 2021-05-29       0
Children with hemophilia have had a special physical exercise class with doctors and volunteers to celebrate the upcoming Children's Day.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:56 UTC+8, 2021-05-29       0

Children with hemophilia have had a special physical exercise class with doctors and volunteers on Saturday to celebrate the upcoming Children's Day.

They enjoyed sports and played happily under guidance, thanks to the event organized by the China Social Assistance Foundation, Roche and SPH Health Commerce Co.

Hemophilia is usually an inherited bleeding disorder in which blood does not clot properly. People with hemophilia can suffer frequent bleeding, which may cause permanent damage to the joints and even result in disability. Children with the disease are nicknamed glass babies, as they can't jump or run like normal children for fear of injury and bleeding.

In addition to organizing the play, medical experts gave lectures to parents on proper care and nursing.

To help more children achieve "zero bleeding," Roche teamed up with organizations like the Chinese Red Cross Foundation to launch a "zero bleeding" drive in China last year. This will enhance support for children with hemophilia and their families and improve medical capability to deal with the condition.

Special PE class for children with hemophilia
Ti Gong

Children with hemophilia have fun in the PE class on Saturday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     