Special PE class for children with hemophilia

Children with hemophilia have had a special physical exercise class with doctors and volunteers on Saturday to celebrate the upcoming Children's Day.

They enjoyed sports and played happily under guidance, thanks to the event organized by the China Social Assistance Foundation, Roche and SPH Health Commerce Co.

Hemophilia is usually an inherited bleeding disorder in which blood does not clot properly. People with hemophilia can suffer frequent bleeding, which may cause permanent damage to the joints and even result in disability. Children with the disease are nicknamed glass babies, as they can't jump or run like normal children for fear of injury and bleeding.

In addition to organizing the play, medical experts gave lectures to parents on proper care and nursing.

To help more children achieve "zero bleeding," Roche teamed up with organizations like the Chinese Red Cross Foundation to launch a "zero bleeding" drive in China last year. This will enhance support for children with hemophilia and their families and improve medical capability to deal with the condition.