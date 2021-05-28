Witness a new dawn: Keeping the Lights on

Through the cooperation of the PLA and the Communist underground, the Yangshupu Power Plant remained largely intact.

To mark the 72nd anniversary of the liberation of Shanghai, the city has launched six episodes on the subject.

The documentary series presents the story of the city's liberation from the perspective of the westerners who were in Shanghai in 1949, including diplomats, journalists, doctors and businessmen.

The short films also use English historical material. Besides reports from The New York Times, the Associated Press and Reuters at the time, they also features reports from local English-language newspapers, such as the North China Daily News and The Millard's Review, as well as memoirs, diaries and unpublished oral histories of those who were living in Shanghai at the time.

"I'm going to tell a story that almost no foreigners have ever told," said American professor Andrew Field, guest host of the film series. Field has a background in East Asian history and has lived in Shanghai for more than 20 years.

Fourth episode: Keeping the Lights on

In 1949, nearly 80 percent of the power supply for the city came from here, the Yangshupu Power Plant. In 1949, it was American owned.

On May 27, 1949, the "Shanghai Campaign" was over. During the battle of Shanghai, power stayed on and water was running.

In February 1950, the power plant was bombed deliberately in a major air raid by the Nationalists. But the bombing and heavy damage only revealed the effectiveness and resilience of the new government and strengthened people's determination to rebuild and develop Shanghai.

And it is now transforming into a cultural and recreational landmark.