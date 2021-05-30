5 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are all Chinese coming from overseas. Meanwhile, one patient was discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Five imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in the Democratic Republic of the Congo who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 25.

The second patient is a Chinese traveling in Denmark who arrived at the airport on May 26.

The third patient is a Chinese living in Serbia who arrived at the airport on May 15.

The fourth and fifth patients are Chinese working in Cambodia who took the same flight and arrived at the airport on May 28.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 93 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, one patient was discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,722 imported cases, 1,655 have been discharged upon recovery and 67 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.