Shanghai through the eyes of Canadian expatriate

The 53rd episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Canadian Naomie Fortin, who is the director of BC Curriculum Department Luwan Senior High School.

Traveling and learning languages are Fortin's passions, who decided to combine them and become a teacher specializing in teaching English as a second language.

"Shanghai is definitely the place that my friends and family have enjoyed visiting the most in China," she said. "What I love most about this city is the mix of modern and traditional architectural styles."

"Moving to another country is not always easy. But coming to Shanghai is definitely not that hard. Everything is possible in Shanghai. And also the city itself is becoming more and more convenient."