Cycle race staged in Shanghai's Lingang area a wheely good idea

For the first time in its history, Le Tour de France Critérium Ride comes to Lingang Special Area and enables participants to experience its scenery.

Dong Jun / SHINE

A cycle race in Shanghai's Lingang Special Area on Sunday saw riders enjoy both the fun of the event and the beautiful landscape.

The 2021 Tour de France Shanghai Lin-Gang Critérium Ride attracted more than 2,000 participants from across China.

