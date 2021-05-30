News / Metro

Cycle race staged in Shanghai's Lingang area a wheely good idea

For the first time in its history, Le Tour de France Critérium Ride comes to Lingang Special Area and enables participants to experience its scenery.
Dong Jun / SHINE

More than 2,000 cyclists took part in Sunday's event.

A cycle race in Shanghai's Lingang Special Area on Sunday saw riders enjoy both the fun of the event and the beautiful landscape.

The 2021 Tour de France Shanghai Lin-Gang Critérium Ride attracted more than 2,000 participants from across China. 

Dong Jun / SHINE

Cyclists at the start.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Cyclists set a steady pace.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Determined to succeed.

Dong Jun / SHINE

This cyclist is in the pink of good health.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Slow and steady.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dressed for the occasion.

Dong Jun / SHINE

A crowded start.

