Cycle race staged in Shanghai's Lingang area a wheely good idea
14:04 UTC+8, 2021-05-30 0
For the first time in its history, Le Tour de France Critérium Ride comes to Lingang Special Area and enables participants to experience its scenery.
Dong Jun / SHINE
A cycle race in Shanghai's Lingang Special Area on Sunday saw riders enjoy both the fun of the event and the beautiful landscape.
The 2021 Tour de France Shanghai Lin-Gang Critérium Ride attracted more than 2,000 participants from across China.
