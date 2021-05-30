Renji Hospital has healthy result for scientific research papers

Shanghai's Renji Hospital ranks No. 1 among all Chinese hospitals for high-quality scientific research papers.

It ranks No. 22 among all global hospitals, and the ranking improved by nine compared with the previous year, according to Nature Index, the hospital announced on Sunday.

Nature Index, which tracks contributions to research articles published in 82 natural science journals, is an indicator of global high-quality research output and collaboration.

In the latest Nature Index, US hospitals still take the leading position.

A total of 14 Chinese hospitals are ranked top 100 with Renji Hospital in Shanghai and West China Hospital of Sichuan University included in the top 50.