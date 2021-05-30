News / Metro

Dancers in step with Shanghai Children's Foundation anniversary

The Shanghai Children's Foundation celebrated its 40th anniversary with a concert on Saturday at the Shanghai Children's Art Theater.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Perfect in pink.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Follow the leader.

The Shanghai Children's Foundation celebrated its 40th anniversary with a concert on Saturday at the Shanghai Children's Art Theater.

Performers include hearing-impaired children from the Snail Baby Chorus.

The foundation also revealed a new project aiming to promote good children's songs, which can help children know the world better.

Since 2004, the foundation has supported 60,683 poverty-stricken children to go to school, and nearly 2,500 children suspected of suffering congenital heart diseases to be screened in Shanghai.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Informal dress is best.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
