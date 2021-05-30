Commercial complex displays a perfect combination of technology and life

Giant robots and futuristic installations have created a cyberpunk world in the Caohejing Development Zone.

Caohejing in Xuhui District is an economic development zone, high-tech industrial park and state-level comprehensive zone, the only of its kind in Shanghai. It is home to more than 4,000 high-tech companies and 141 projects launched by Global Fortune 500 companies.

CHJ Incity, Shanghai's first commercial complex in the high-tech park, has opened to display a perfect combination of technology and life.

As a technology-themed complex, it features mechanical trees and robot arms. Also, it has introduced a smart parking system and a new payment system developed by technology companies in the park.

According to the district government, it not only provides local workers and residents a new destination but also promotes the transformation of Caohejing from an innovation highland to a new digital people-oriented community. It will offer references to the "smart city" development.