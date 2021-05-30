News / Metro

Commercial complex displays a perfect combination of technology and life

Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:17 UTC+8, 2021-05-30       0
Giant robots and futuristic installations have created a cyberpunk world in the Caohejing Development Zone.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:17 UTC+8, 2021-05-30       0

Giant robots and futuristic installations have created a cyberpunk world in the Caohejing Development Zone.

Caohejing in Xuhui District is an economic development zone, high-tech industrial park and state-level comprehensive zone, the only of its kind in Shanghai. It is home to more than 4,000 high-tech companies and 141 projects launched by Global Fortune 500 companies.

CHJ Incity, Shanghai's first commercial complex in the high-tech park, has opened to display a perfect combination of technology and life.

As a technology-themed complex, it features mechanical trees and robot arms. Also, it has introduced a smart parking system and a new payment system developed by technology companies in the park.

According to the district government, it not only provides local workers and residents a new destination but also promotes the transformation of Caohejing from an innovation highland to a new digital people-oriented community. It will offer references to the "smart city" development.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     