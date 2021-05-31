2 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Both are Chinese returning from Russia. Meanwhile, three patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Two imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient, a Chinese working in Russia, and the second patient, a Chinese studying in Russia, took the same flight and arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 28.

Both patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flight with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,724 imported cases, 1,658 have been discharged upon recovery and 66 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.