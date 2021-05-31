City a place where dreams come true for Bangladeshi expat

The 54th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features A A M Muzahid from Bangladesh, who is pursuing a PhD at Shanghai University.

The 54th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features A A M Muzahid from Bangladesh, who is pursuing a PhD degree at Shanghai University's College of Information and Communication Engineering.



Muzahid has been living in China for eight years, including four years in Shanghai, a city he thinks can make dreams come true.

"You can get a world-class education from the top universities in Shanghai," he said. "And you can get scholarships from many different sources to support your studies."

Muzahid thinks everything develops quickly in Shanghai, including the economy and education.

"I think the word 'fast' represents Shanghai and its people very well," he said.