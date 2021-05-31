News / Metro

City a place where dreams come true for Bangladeshi expat

Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  11:19 UTC+8, 2021-05-31       0
The 54th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features A A M Muzahid from Bangladesh, who is pursuing a PhD at Shanghai University.
Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  11:19 UTC+8, 2021-05-31       0

The 54th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features A A M Muzahid from Bangladesh, who is pursuing a PhD degree at Shanghai University's College of Information and Communication Engineering.

Muzahid has been living in China for eight years, including four years in Shanghai, a city he thinks can make dreams come true.

"You can get a world-class education from the top universities in Shanghai," he said. "And you can get scholarships from many different sources to support your studies."

Muzahid thinks everything develops quickly in Shanghai, including the economy and education.

"I think the word 'fast' represents Shanghai and its people very well," he said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     