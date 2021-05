Shanghai's first after-school children's art group has been set up by the Shanghai Little Star Group.

Talented children from local schools will have the chance to be selected for the group's assortment of art programs.

They will also visit sites in the city related to the history of the Communist Party of China, and attend lectures and themed events such as writing and storytelling competitions.