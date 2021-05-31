News / Metro

Procuratorate reveal decline in smuggling

﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  21:00 UTC+8, 2021-05-31       0
Cases involving refined oil and sugar, still the main targets for smugglers, show a significant downward trend though frozen goods cases have risen and pose a risk to food safety.
﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  21:00 UTC+8, 2021-05-31       0

The Shanghai People's Procuratorate's third branch arrested 257 suspects in investigations into 100 smuggling crimes last year, a year-on-year decrease of 27 percent in both the number of crimes and suspects, according to a press release on Monday.

It also prosecuted 419 people in 149 smuggling crimes, down 15 percent and nearly 20 percent respectively from 2019.

The procuratorate said refined oil and sugar were still the main targets for smugglers, though this had shown a significant downward trend.

The number of cases involving frozen goods, coal, sea sand and other banned goods were on the rise. In addition, there were also new types of smuggled items, including laughing gas, integrated circuits, old cars, Moutai liquor, cigarettes and e-cigarettes.

There was also a large number of cases of evading customs supervision in the free trade zone and bonded zone. The third branch handled 79 smuggling cases involving 113 suspects and 24 units in the free trade zone and bonded zone last year. Most offences involved bonded goods that had not been truthfully declared and verified.

The number of cross-border e-commerce smuggling cases had increased. after the introduction of preferential tax policies.

Most involved domestic shippers colluding with cross-border e-commerce platforms to smuggle goods into China by means of false trade reports to fraudulently obtain preferential tax rates.

Some cases of smuggling frozen meat products posed potential hazards due to the lack of inspection and quarantine.

Improper disposal of solid waste could also cause major risks of environmental pollution and ecological damage.

Meanwhile, the number of smuggling cases involving proxy buyers overseas had largely decreased because of the tightening of immigration control measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Procuratorate reveal decline in smuggling
Li Xinran
Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     