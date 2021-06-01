7 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are all Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, four patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Seven imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese traveling in Germany who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 27.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Russia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on May 28.

The third and fourth patients are Chinese working in Sri Lanka who arrived at the Shanghai airport on May 28 on the same flight.

The fifth patient, a Chinese working in Cameroon, the sixth patient, a Chinese working in Guinea, and the seventh patient, a Chinese living in France, arrived at the Shanghai airport on the same flight on May 28.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 142 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,731 imported cases, 1,662 have been discharged upon recovery and 69 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.