The Shanghai Little Star art group has launched a children's carnival that will run for a month at the ongoing 10th China Flower Expo.

The carnival features a variety of singing, dancing and theatrical performances by the art group.

Interactive science events will also be held to educate children about flowers.

The carnival is expected to attract thousands of families.