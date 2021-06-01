City residents hesitant over three-child policy

Based on street interviews, newlyweds and young parents have no plans for the time being for more children due to financial pressure, but grandparents have a different view.

Some Shanghai residents have no plans for the time being to have more children after China released a new policy on Monday allowing couples to have three, according to street interviews on Tuesday.

Most newlyweds said they plan to have two children, claiming they are already too busy at work to care for more.

Jin Siye, a 27-year-old man who got married in March, said he plans to have one child in the future.

"I hope the country will release detailed supportive measures, because the pressure from house-buying and work is already too much for me to raise more kids," he said.

Ti Gong

Some parents are also concerned with the pressure from finance and cost in raising children and kids' education.

A man surnamed Song who has a 7-year-old daughter said he's not considering more as "we don't have enough time to take care of more children," he said. "Our parents, who are helping us now, will have more of a burden if we do so."

However, some grandparents said they supported the new policy and might encourage their children to follow it.



A woman with two grandchildren said: "I want my son and my daughter-in-law to have a third child as soon as possible."

Zhu Yuting / SHINE

Mi Bingkang, a 70-year-old man, said: "Only with more people in society can our country develop fast. I hope my children can take the responsibilities to have more children and I will try my best to help them raise the kids."

A female visitor from the United States said: "When there are more children in the family, they can learn better about sharing."

