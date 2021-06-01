News / Metro

Fun program to help children in hospital

﻿ Cai Wenjun
  21:08 UTC+8, 2021-06-01       0
Hospitalization management program launched at Children's Hospital of Fudan University gives young patients some medical knowledge and educates their parents too.
A children's hospitalization management program was launched at Children's Hospital of Fudan University on Tuesday, Children's Day. The system allows young patients to learn medical knowledge, have fun and enhances communication with medical staff.

Parents can also learn about their children's disease and how to care for them through the program, which can help ease stress and anxiety of children and their families and enhance their disease management awareness and ability, hospital officials said.

Hospital officials said they will further perfect the program to make it a comprehensive platform to boost the health awareness of both parents and children.

Fun program to help children in hospital
Ti Gong

A nurse teaches a patient how to play with the program.

Ti Gong

A child starts to play with the program.

