Health authorities warn of mosquito peak

  21:08 UTC+8, 2021-06-01       0
Two campaign later this month aimed at eradicating the pest and preventing the spread of vector-born diseases as more rainfall this summer is expected to boost their growth.
The peak season for mosquitoes will arrive this month and the city's health authority has launched a campaign to control them and prevent vector-born diseases.

More rainfall is expected this summer, which benefits mosquitoes. Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention said this year's peak will arrive in mid to late June.

Campaigns from June 5 to 10 and June 24 to 30 will organize professionals in mosquito termination as well as call for participation of local residents to clean residual water at home and ensure cleanliness in wet markets, residential complexes, greenland and construction sites.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
