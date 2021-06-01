News / Metro

Charity surgery a gift for Children's Day

Three children and a young man had their cleft lip and palate repaired by experts at Shanghai 9th People's Hospital to greatly improve their lives in the future.
Three children and a young man received the best gift for Children's Day on Tuesday when their cleft lip and palate was repaired by medical experts carrying out charity surgery at Shanghai 9th People's Hospital.

Such a deformity affects some 20,000 to 30,000 children born in China each year.

Treatment means a series of therapies from birth to adulthood to achieve the best results and this can impose a severe financial burden on families.

The Shanghai hospital teamed up with the Shanghai Children's Health Foundation to set up a special fund, the first of its kind in China, to help patients in rural areas and poor regions receive long-term treatment.

Ti Gong

Four charity surgeries were conducted on Tuesday on patients with a cleft lip and palate.

