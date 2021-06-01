Exhibition highlights the spirit of city workers

Photographs tells the stories of the important figures in China's working-class movements and in Shanghai, once home to the nation's earliest modern factories and workers.

Ti Gong

An exhibition of photographs opened to the public in Huangpu District on Tuesday to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China with a focus on the history of Chinese workers' movements.

The images highlight the different stages of China's revolutionary movements and the spirit of Shanghai's working class.

The city was the birthplace of China's working-class movements and its northwest downtown was once home to a large number of China's earliest modern factories and workers.

The exhibition features the important figures of workers' movements in Shanghai and tells the stories of more than 50 of its pioneers.

Zhu Yuting / SHINE

"The exhibition reminds me to always remember the hardship of the pioneers and better cherish the happy life nowadays," said a visitor surnamed Yuan, who works for the Minhang District labor union.

After the opening ceremony, the first group of visitors including model workers and many children on holiday for Children's Day.