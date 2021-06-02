News / Metro

New technology boost for expectant parents

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:20 UTC+8, 2021-06-02       0
Renji Hospital's MyBaby project uses blockchain technology to help couples undergoing in vitro fertilization to see how their baby is developing outside the body.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:20 UTC+8, 2021-06-02       0

Renji Hospital is using blockchain technology to help couples undergoing in vitro fertilization visualize the process of embryo development outside the body.

The MyBaby intelligent medical project was launched at Renji's rehabilitation medical center on Wednesday.

It is the first hospital in China to use blockchain technology for this purpose.

A blockchain is a decentralized and digital ledger consisting of records called blocks that is used to record transactions and services.

Based on the  technology, the MyBaby program allows couples to see how their "babies" are cultivated outside the body using their own identity number.

"The IVF process is no longer a 'blind box' to couples, who do real-time checks on the growth and development of embryos and witness each step of their babies' life," said Dr Sun Yun, director of the hospital's rehabilitation medicine department. "This measure can enhance trust and cooperation between patients and medical staff. While allowing the sharing of data, each patient's privacy is well protected through encryption technology."

Provided by Renji Hospital.
Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     