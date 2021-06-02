News / Metro

Police faster in responding to accidents

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:27 UTC+8, 2021-06-02       0
Police authority in the Pudong New Area increases the number of rescue vehicles and tow trucks standing by near key roads ready to relieve congestion as quickly as possible.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:27 UTC+8, 2021-06-02       0

Traffic police in the Pudong New Area have put new procedures in place to reduce congestion caused by traffic accidents to within an hour.

The police authority has increased the number of rescue vehicles and tow trucks standing by near key roads, while enhancing cooperation with the city's transport monitoring system. 

The rescue vehicles can now arrive at an accident scene within 20 minutes.

Police faster in responding to accidents
Ti Gong

Rescue vehicles are on call.

"The new measures ensure sufficient rescue resources and can release traffic pressure due to accidents, especially on expressways, as soon as possible," said Lu Shuhui, captain of the Pudong police division's Expressway Group. 

Traffic accidents in Shanghai always lead to severe congestion, according to police.

There have been 14 minor accidents in Pudong since the new procedures were put in place two months ago. The average time taken to deal with them has been reduced by half to 59 minutes, police said on Wednesday.

"It also means the time of the traffic congestion has been cut in half," said Song Jiayin, director of the traffic police command center.

At 6:50am on May 10, there was an accident involving 10 cars on Jiyang Road affecting three lanes and causing congestion. 

Police arrived at the scene at 7:07am and the first rescue vehicle was there 12 minutes later. Traffic began to get back to normal from 7:22am after a second rescue vehicle arrived.

By 7:29am, police said, all the damaged cars had been removed and traffic flow was restored. 

Police faster in responding to accidents
Ti Gong

Officers direct traffic and allocate rescue sources from the command center.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     