University teams share dragon boat race prize

Ti Gong

Three university teams shared first place in a dragon boat race at Shanghai Polytechnic University on Wednesday.

Sixteen universities, including Shanghai Jiao Tong University and Tongji University, entered 12-member crews for the 200-meter boat race, a traditional activity to celebrate Duanwu, or Dragon Boat Festival which falls on June 14 this year.

Teams from Shanghai Polytechnic, Shanghai Ocean University and East China University of Science and Technology shared first prize, with the rest winning second and third prizes.