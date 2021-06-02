British expat finds joy in learning Chinese

The 56th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features British expat Abbigael Clarissa Ford, an English teacher at Shanghai Concord Bilingual School.

The 56th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features British expat Abbigael Clarissa Ford, an English teacher at Shanghai Concord Bilingual School.

"I was really excited to come to Shanghai and live in such a big and exciting city," said Ford.

One of her favorite hobbies is learning Chinese.

"The education standard across China is really good and definitely improving rapidly," said Ford. "The thing that impresses me most about Chinese students is that they take their learning very seriously, and they have a great deal of respect for teachers and the education system. I think that is something England and other countries in the West could learn from."