German expat witnesses 3 decades of changes in city

Dai Mengyi
  11:11 UTC+8, 2021-06-03       0
The 57th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features German expat Michael Kruppe, general manager of the Shanghai New International Expo Center.
Dai Mengyi
  11:11 UTC+8, 2021-06-03

The 57th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features German expat Michael Kruppe, general manager of the Shanghai New International Expo Center.

Kruppe has lived in Shanghai for more than 30 years.

"Pudong was almost nothing but a swamp land with some small factories in 1989," he said. "It has developed a lot, such as Lujiazui, the Jinqiao area and the Waigaoqiao bonded area."

Kruppe believes more foreign companies will be attracted by the growing Chinese market, support from the government and the creativity of Chinese people.

