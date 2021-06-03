News / Metro

Courts to get tougher on illegal fishing

﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  21:18 UTC+8, 2021-06-03       0
Shanghai Higher People's Court says the city's courts will protect the 10-year Yangtze River fishing ban with strict application of the law and harsher punishments.
﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  21:18 UTC+8, 2021-06-03       0

Shanghai Higher People's Court is to crack down on illegal fishing in further support for the 10-year Yangtze River fishing ban.

The city's courts will strictly apply the law and intensify punishments for illegal acts that damage the fishery ecology of the river, it said on Thursday. 

The higher court published 10 cases of violations of the ban, including the catch of a Chinese sturgeon, a critically endangered species. 

On August 6, 2019, a man surnamed Xing caught a Chinese sturgeon and a number of silver carp and perch in waters off Sheshan Island in Chongming District.

Xing was charged with illegally hunting and killing precious and endangered wild animals and a separate lawsuit claimed his behavior damaged national wildlife resources.

Xing was found guilty and jailed for a year. Prosecutors also requested he pay compensation amounting to 40,000 yuan (US$6,256), and make a public apology.

Other violations included the use of electrocution and explosives to catch fish.

Courts to get tougher on illegal fishing
Ti Gong

Four judges chair a press release on June 1. Shanghai Higher People's Court issues rules to provide judicial protection for the10-year ban on fishing in the Yangtze River.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     