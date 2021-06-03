Hospital showcases art by handicapped children

Yueyang Hospital seeking to use exhibition to showcase the talent and ability of children encouraged to express themselves and get more involved in society through such an event.

A calligraphy and painting exhibition has been launched at Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine.

While the calligraphy is from professionals, all the paintings have been created by handicapped children from all over the nation, hospital officials said.

The hospital wants to use the exhibition to showcase the talent and ability of handicapped children, who have been encouraged to express themselves and get more involved in society through such an event.

