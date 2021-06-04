5 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are Chinese returning from the UAE, Zimbabwe, Cambodia and the US. Meanwhile, five patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Five imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first two patients are Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 31 on the same flight.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Zimbabwe who arrived at the Shanghai airport on June 1.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Cambodia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on June 2.

The fifth patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai airport on June 2.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 94 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, five patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,745 imported cases, 1,674 have been discharged upon recovery and 71 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.