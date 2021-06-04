Jordanian expat appreciates city's business-friendly environment

The 58th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Jordanian expat Alaeddin Ahram, managing director of SMITH & NEPHEW Greater China, a medical technology company.

"Shanghai has a friendly business environment, which encourages us to continue to invest," said Ahram.

He's impressed by the size of many Shanghai hospitals, the services they provide, their advanced equipment and the expertise of doctors in the city.

"Healthy China 2030 is a vision that we would like to be part of, because a healthy society is a prosperous society," said Ahram.

The greenery and cultural environment of Shanghai are the two things he enjoys most about the city.