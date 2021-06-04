Art exhibition celebrates CPC's 100th anniversary

Themed "Flourishing and Booming Age," the exhibition includes 20 paintings of flowers and birds as well as calligraphy created by 91-year-old painter Zhu Yingren.

Dong Jun / SHINE

An exhibition featuring about 100 Chinese paintings and calligraphy works kicked off on Thursday at the Hongqiao Art Museum to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

Themed "Flourishing and Booming Age," the exhibition includes 20 paintings of flowers and birds as well as calligraphy created by 91-year-old painter Zhu Yingren, one of the first group of traditional Chinese painters and art educators who shot to fame after the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949. The rest of the show's artworks were created by his students.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Having learned both traditional Chinese painting and Western plastic art, Zhu is well known for integrating Western painting styles into Chinese paintings, and is especially proficient at painting Chinese flowers, birds and landscapes, portraits of people and calligraphy.

He began teaching at the China Academy of Art in Hangzhou, capital of Zhejiang Province, in 1952 when he graduated from the academy and retired in 1990.

The exhibition was organized by culture and tourism authorities in the city's Minhang District and the city of Quzhou in neighboring Zhejiang Province, as well as the government of Minhang's Huacao Town and the Hongqiao Art Museum. It also serves to promote cultural exchanges and cooperation between Minhang and Quzhou and across the Yangtze River Delta region.

Dong Jun / SHINE

The exhibition is free of charge and open to the public on June 4-18 from 9:30am to 4:30pm.