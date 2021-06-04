News / Metro

Shanghai the dream city for young scientists

  14:56 UTC+8, 2021-06-04       0
City ranks the fourth most attractive city for young scientists in a worldwide survey but those under 30 say it would be their No. 1 choice.
Ti Gong

Working in Shanghai is a dream for young scientists, according to a new report.

Of 20 global innovative cities, including New York, London and Tokyo, Shanghai ranks the fourth most attractive city for young scientists. For scientists under the age of 30 it's No. 1.

The findings demonstrate Shanghai's role as an innovation window to the world and its status as a global innovation hub, according to the 2021 "Ideal City" Global Young Scientist Report.

The report, which surveyed more than 1,000 young scientists across the world, was released by Springer Nature and the Shanghai Institute for Science of Science at the Result Release Conference of 2021 Pujiang Innovation Forum on Thursday.

The report also showed that more Chinese scientists prefer to start new business than their overseas counterparts.

Nearly one in six in Shanghai intends to have their own business.

Young scientists think an "ideal city" of innovation should feature reasonable living costs, good public services, world-class universities and research institutions, strong government support and inclusiveness to different groups and cultures.

Shanghai performs well in these categories, according to the report, especially in government support which ranked first of the 20 cities. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
