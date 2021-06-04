Stage drama chronicles urban renewal along Suzhou Creek

It has premiered in Putuo District as part of the celebration for the centennial of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

Ti Gong

A stage drama about the urban renewal campaign along Suzhou Creek has premiered in Putuo District as part of the celebration for the centennial of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

The "Sons and Daughters of the Suzhou Creek" is running at the Putuo District Library. The original drama developed by the district's publicity department and culture and tourism bureau chronicles the redevelopment of the industrial relics along the creek.

Since Shanghai opened its port in 1843, the creek has been the backdrop for dramatic landmarks in the city's history. It is the birthplace of China's earliest national industries.

Its industrial heritage left the creek's water murky in the 1980s. Cleaning up the pollution and redeveloping its banks have been projects underway for years.

The district in Shanghai's northwest downtown was once home to a large swathe of China's earliest modern factories and workers.



Some key figures during the urban renewal campaign during the past few decades are highlighted in the play. They include a previous Party secretary of Putuo, the final directors of many eliminated riverside factories and migrant workers who once lived and worked along the creek.

"I've witnessed the tremendous changes along the waterfront. The play helps me understand the hardships and spirit of the pioneers during the clean-up campaign," said a senior resident surnamed Wang who has lived along the creek for more than half a century.

The district's culture and tourism bureau will launch a series of performances and exhibitions this year to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Party. In addition to stage performances, a singing competition and an art and calligraphy exhibition will take place. Sightseeing routes featuring CPC heritage sites will also be released.