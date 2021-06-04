News / Metro

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng meets UAE ambassador

﻿ Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  16:27 UTC+8, 2021-06-04       0
Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng yesterday met Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to China, who attended the Pujiang Innovation Forum held in Shanghai.
﻿ Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  16:27 UTC+8, 2021-06-04       0
Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng meets UAE ambassador

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng meets Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to China, in Shanghai  yesterday.

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng yesterday met Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to China, who attended the Pujiang Innovation Forum held in Shanghai.

China and the UAE are comprehensive strategic partners, and cooperation between the two countries has been continuously deepened in various fields. Shanghai has always attached importance to exchanges and cooperation with the UAE, Gong said.

Since establishing a sister city relationship with Dubai in 2000, fruitful cooperation in the fields of finance, trade, urban construction, and culture has been carried out between the two cities, the mayor noted.

"As the front window of China's reform and opening up, Shanghai is deepening its construction of Five Centers and a modern international metropolis. The UAE has a lot of development experience that Shanghai can learn from. It is hoped that the two sides will take the opportunity of jointly implementing the Belt and Road strategy to create more cooperation highlights in technological innovation, smart cities, and artificial intelligence, and promote mutually beneficial cooperation," Gong added.

Al Dhaheri congratulated Shanghai on its great achievements in economic and social development.

He said that relations between the UAE and China have entered a golden period, with fruitful results in bilateral trade and vaccine cooperation. The ambassador hoped that both countries will further strengthen cooperation in the fields of AI, advanced materials, biotechnology, health care, climate change, and environmental protection.

Rashed Alqemzi, the UAE consul general in Shanghai, was also present.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     