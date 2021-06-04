News / Metro

City courts deal with 721 environmental cases

﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  22:08 UTC+8, 2021-06-04       0
Between January 2020 and May 2021, Shanghai Third Intermediate People's Court and four grassroots courts concluded 672 cases.
﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  22:08 UTC+8, 2021-06-04       0

Between January 2020 and May 2021, Shanghai courts heard 721 environmental and natural resources cases, according to a press release on Friday. 

They included 442 criminal cases, 61 administrative litigation cases, 29 civil cases and 189 non-litigation administrative enforcement cases, with 672 cases concluded.

Most criminal cases were related to the protection of aquatic biological resources in fisheries. Others included smuggling of wild animals and solid and hazardous waste, and environmental pollution caused by illegal dumping or the discharge of sewage containing heavy metals.

The civil cases were mainly about light, noise, air, water and soil pollution, as well as problems caused by product packaging violations.

Administrative cases mainly involved the law enforcement, such as the illegal discharge of sewage and waste gas by enterprises, and punishments for violating the environmental protection requirements on construction sites.

The non-litigation administrative enforcement cases were mainly penalties made in the enforcement of ecological environment and greenery and sanitation laws.

Among the cases heard by Shanghai Third Intermediate People's Court and four grassroots courts, criminal cases accounted for 61 percent, and civil and administrative cases 4 percent and 8 percent, respectively.

Most of the criminal cases were in the field of aquatic resources protection and accounted for 80.2 percent of the total environmental and resource criminal cases heard by the Shanghai Railway Transportation People's Court.

In 2019, Shanghai Higher People's Court designated Shanghai Third Intermediate People's Court, the district courts of Qingpu, Jinshan and Chongming and Shanghai Railway Transportation People's Court to hear environmental and natural resources cases from 2020.

City courts deal with 721 environmental cases
Li Xinran

Judges at a press conference on Friday announce the number of environmental and natural resources cases dealt with by city courts since January last year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     