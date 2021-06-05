1 imported COVID-19 case reported in Shanghai

One imported coronavirus case, a Chinese returning from the US, was reported in the city on Friday.

One imported coronavirus case was reported in the city on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 2.

The patient has been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 22 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, five patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,746 imported cases, 1,679 have been discharged upon recovery and 67 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.